Monsoon session of Odisha Assembly to start at 11 am

Bhubaneswar: The monsoon session of the Odisha Assembly shall start at 11 am on Friday, said reliable reports. The first woman speaker of the Odisha Assembly has already been appointed and welcomed by the senior leaders of the house.

The working of the House shall start with a condolence meeting as proposed by the Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

In the second half of the Monsoon session of the Odisha Assembly, the interim budget will be presented by the Finance Minister.

A guard of honour shall be given to Pramila Mallik for becoming the first ever woman speaker of the Odisha Assembly, said reliable sources in this regard.

Presently a meeting of the ruling party (BJD) of Odisha is underway. It is being chaired by the Chief Minister and party supremo Naveen Patnaik.

The meeting shall be held on the various aspects on which the party will discuss in the Monsoon session of the Odisha Assembly.

