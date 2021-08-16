Monsoon session of Odisha Assembly to begin from September: Check details

Monsoon session of Odisha Assembly
Odisha Legislative Assembly

Bhubaneswar: The monsoon session of the Odisha Legislative Assembly will commence on September 1. It will continue till 9 September — a notification by the Parliamentary Affairs Department of the State said.

This seventh session of the sixteenth Odisha Legislative Assembly to commence at 11 am on 1st September.

Earlier in March the Odisha Assembly had unanimously passed a resolution to include the word ‘Ahimsa’ (non-violence) in the Preamble of the Constitution of India. The resolution was passed commemorating the 100th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi’s first visit to Odisha on March 23, 1921.

