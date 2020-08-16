Bhubaneswar: Monsoon session of Odisha Assembly likely to be held before September 30, informed Assembly Speaker Surya Narayan Patro on Sunday.

As per the rule, a fresh session should be held within six months of the last session. Accordingly, the House should be in session before September 30, added Patro.

“The venue for holding of the next session has not been decided till now. It will be finalized soon,” said the Speaker.

“I have spoken to my Rajasthan and Karnataka counterparts over holding of the Assembly session during COVID-19 pandemic. Even I consulted with the Lok Sabha Speaker and Rajya Sabha secretaries in this regard. All raised the concern on maintaining social distancing in the House. Therefore, we are calculating whether the session could be held by maintaining social distancing in Assembly. During the period, we will fix the date for the session after consulting with the Chief Minister and Governor of Odisha,” Patro said.