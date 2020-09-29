Bhubaneswar: The monsoon session of Odisha Legislative Assembly to begin from today amid COVID Pandemic.

The session will end on October 7 in which around 16 bills are to be tabled for discussion in the session.

The session is likely to be stormy as both the opposition parties BJP and Congress have commenced to attack the state government, while the ruling BJD government have got itself prepared to counter the Opposition.

The opposition have alleged Odisha government failure to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

They also decided to corner the govt over the power tariff hike, Bagala Dharmasala land controversy, new university bill, and the irregularities in the implemention of the Ayushman Bharat scheme in the state.

They would also seek to know the BJD’s stand on Farm Bills passed in the Parliament.

On the other hand, the ruling BJD MLAs attended the party legislature meeting to chalk out their strategies. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, who attended the meeting through video conferencing, advised the party MLAs to be present in the house by obeying social distancing norms.

The ruling BJD Party would raise the issues of GST arrears and price rise of essential commodities like—onion, potato, and dal in the assembly.