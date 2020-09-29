Monsoon Session of Odisha Assembly begins from today

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The monsoon session of Odisha Legislative Assembly to begin from today amid COVID Pandemic.

The session will end on October 7 in which around 16 bills are to be tabled for discussion in the session.

The session is likely to be stormy as both the opposition parties BJP and Congress have commenced to attack the state government, while the ruling BJD government have got itself prepared to counter the Opposition.

The opposition have alleged Odisha government failure to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Related News

Odisha Imposes Restriction On Use Of Private Vehicles For…

139 more test positive for Covid-19 in Cuttack city, Tally…

Odisha Human Rights Commission To Remain Closed Till Sept 30

Britain’s Got Talent Recap: Watch How This Indian Plus-Size…

They also decided to corner the govt over the power tariff hike, Bagala Dharmasala land controversy, new university bill, and the irregularities in the implemention of the  Ayushman Bharat scheme in the state.

They would also seek to know the BJD’s stand on Farm Bills passed in the Parliament.

On the other hand, the ruling BJD MLAs attended the party legislature meeting to chalk out their strategies. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, who attended the meeting through video conferencing, advised the party MLAs to be present in the house by obeying social distancing norms.

The ruling BJD Party would raise the issues of GST arrears and price rise of essential commodities like—onion, potato, and dal in the assembly.

You might also like
State

Odisha Imposes Restriction On Use Of Private Vehicles For Hire

State

139 more test positive for Covid-19 in Cuttack city, Tally rises to 11,653

State

Odisha Human Rights Commission To Remain Closed Till Sept 30

State

Britain’s Got Talent Recap: Watch How This Indian Plus-Size Boy Set Fire On The Stage…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7