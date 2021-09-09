Monsoon session of Odisha Assembly adjourned for indefinite period

Bhubaneswar: The monsoon session of the Odisha Assembly on Thursday was adjourned for an indefinite period. The session had started from September 1, 2021.

There were 8 working days, including 7 government and 1 non-government working days, during this seventh session of the sixteenth Odisha Legislative Assembly, said sources.

Ahead of the adjournment of the State Assembly, the resolution on caste-based census and 50% reservation ceiling was passed this afternoon.

The sources further said that SC/ST development Minister of the State government Jagannath Saraka tabled the resolution. The Resolution will be sent to Odisha State Commission for Backward Classes, added the sources.

A total of 13 Bills were passed during this monsoon session. Odisha University of Technology and Research Bill-2021, Odisha Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2021, Odisha Municipal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021, Odisha Municipal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021, The Odisha Appropriation Act (Repeal) Bill-2021, Odisha Land Rights to Slum Dwellers (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and Odisha University of Health Sciences Bill, 2021 are some of the Bills which were passed during this monsoon session.