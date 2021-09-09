Monsoon session of Odisha Assembly adjourned for indefinite period

By WCE 3
Odisha Assembly Approves Bill On 50% Quota
Representational image

Bhubaneswar: The monsoon session of the Odisha Assembly on Thursday was adjourned for an indefinite period. The session had started from September 1, 2021.

There were 8 working days, including 7 government and 1 non-government working days, during this seventh session of the sixteenth Odisha Legislative Assembly, said sources.

Ahead of the adjournment of the State Assembly, the resolution on caste-based census and 50% reservation ceiling was passed this afternoon.

The sources further said that SC/ST development Minister of the State government Jagannath Saraka tabled the resolution. The Resolution will be sent to Odisha State Commission for Backward Classes, added the sources.

A total of 13 Bills were passed during this monsoon session. Odisha University of Technology and Research Bill-2021, Odisha Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2021, Odisha Municipal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021, Odisha Municipal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021, The Odisha Appropriation Act (Repeal) Bill-2021, Odisha Land Rights to Slum Dwellers (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and Odisha University of Health Sciences Bill, 2021 are some of the Bills which were passed during this monsoon session.

You might also like
State

Khurda Police prays for remand of ‘Guruji’ Manas Das

State

5 students,1 teacher test covid-19 positive in this Odisha school

State

Loot bid foiled in capital city of Odisha, 2 held

State

Biggest Low pressure of this year, Odisha to witness extremely heavy rainfall from…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.