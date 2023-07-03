Monsoon likely to weaken in Odisha: IMD

Bhubaneswar: According to the IMD (India Meteorological Department) said that monsoon is likely to weaken in Odisha and there has been no rain in the last 24 hours.

The IMD has issued Yellow Warning for rain and thunderstorm for twin cities of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar, Angul, Kandhamal, Khordha, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Balasore and Mayurbhanj.

Monsoon is likely to weaken in Odisha and there has been no rain in the last 24 hours. Between June 1 and today, 168.1 mm of rainfall has been recorded.

It is to be noted that it is 29 percent less than the normal rainfall. There is a possibility of rain in the state from June 4, and it is estimated that the amount of rain will increase on June 6.

Rain is likely to be experienced in the districts of South Odisha today. There is no prediction of depression as of now.

