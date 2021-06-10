Monsoon Likely To Advance Into Odisha In Next 48 Hrs

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) today predicted that the Monsoonal flow is getting strengthened over Bay of Bengal and is likely to advance into entire Odisha in the next 48 hours.

The IMD had yesterday informed that extremely heavy rainfalls are very likely over Odisha from the afternoon of June 10, 11 and 12 and will continue till June 14.

This will accelerate the advance of the southwest monsoon into West Bengal, Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, and Sikkim, it added.

It may lead to flooding of roads, water logging in low lying areas, disruption of traffic, damage to kutcha houses, vulnerable structures, standing crops, and may lead to riverine flooding in some river catchments.

The fishermen has also been advised not to venture into the sea during this period.