Monsoon Likely In Kerala By June 3, Rains In Odisha Expected By June 15

Bhubaneswar: The southwest monsoon is likely to hit Kerala on its normal date of June 3, informed the Regional Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar.

“As per the latest meteorological indications, the south westerly winds could strengthen further gradually from June 1, resulting in likely enhancement in rainfall activity over Kerala.

Hence the monsoon onset over Kerala is likely to take place by June 3, 2021,” informed the MeT Departmenent.

The monsoon however is likely to hit Odisha by the popular Raja festival which is slated to be celebrated from June 15-June 18.