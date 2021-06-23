Monsoon: Heavy rain lash out in twin city Bhubaneswar, Cuttack

Bhubaneswar: Heavy rain lashed the twin cities of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar due to ongoing south west monsoon on Wednesday morning.

Normal life in the twin city of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar was disrupted following heavy rain.

Several low-lying areas remained waterlogged for a few hours after heavy rain in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack city.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted that rain, thunderstorm with lightning activity will continue in Odisha till June 27. Similarly, a Yellow warning for heavy rain has also been issued for several districts in the next 24 hours.

As per IMD, heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Khordha and Jajpur in the next 24 hours.