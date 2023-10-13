Monsoon has withdrawn completely from Odisha on October 13

Bhubaneswar: The Southwest Monsoon has withdrawn from the entire state of Odisha, on Friday that is the 13th October, 2023.

The line of withdrawal of Southwest Monsoon now passes through Forbesganj, Malda,

24.0°N/89.0°E, 20.0°N/89.0°E, Vishakhapatnam, Nalgonda, Raichur, Vengurla and

16.0°N/70.0°E.

The state shall continue to experience scorching heat, due to the withdrawal of monsoon from Odisha with temperatures soaring above 36 degree Celsius in major cities, marking a record. The weather continues to remain dry, causing discomfort.

Odisha is likely to experience similar heat situations for the next five days. Several areas across the state have faced the absence of rainfall in the past five days. From the coastal areas to the suburbs, heat remains unbearable in several areas. Due to presence of high content moisture in the atmosphere, humidity levels also continue to remain high.

The daily temperature across seven cities of Odisha has crossed 36 degree Celsius. Similar weather conditions are likely to prevail for the next five days as well.

Several areas across Odisha continue to experience cloudy weather. The average daily temperature in Odisha is likely to be recorded at three degrees higher than the expected daily temperature. During the night, temperatures are expected to rise slightly above normal. These conclusions have been drawn as per the weather forecasts from the regional meteorological department.

On the other hand, weather conditions remain favourable for the withdrawal of monsoon from Odisha. Within a couple of days, the process of withdrawal of monsoon is likely to commence from some areas of the state.