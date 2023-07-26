Monkey scare in village in Odisha, more than 10 attacked!

Mahanga: In a shocking incident, there has been a monkey scare in a village in Cuttack district of Odisha, said reports on Wednesday.

Monkey terror has been experienced in Puruchottampur village in Lalitgiri panchayat of Mahanga Block in Cuttack district of Odisha.

People are unable to leave their homes due to fear. Even the students are not able to go to school and tuition.

The monkey has already bitten more than 10 people. Suddenly a monkey comes out of nowhere and bites people. The youths of the village are guarding homes with sticks in fear. It is alleged that even after informing the forest department, no action has been taken.

Detailed reports are awaited in this matter.