State

Monkey scare in village in Odisha, more than 10 attacked!

In a shocking incident, there has been a monkey scare in a village in Cuttack district of Odisha, said reports on Wednesday. 

By Sudeshna Panda 0
monkey attack in odisha
Photo Credit: IANS

Mahanga: In a shocking incident, there has been a monkey scare in a village in Cuttack district of Odisha, said reports on Wednesday.

Monkey terror has been experienced in Puruchottampur village in Lalitgiri panchayat of  Mahanga Block in Cuttack district of Odisha.

People are unable to leave their homes due to fear. Even the students are not able to go to school and tuition.

The monkey has already bitten more than 10 people. Suddenly a monkey comes out of nowhere and bites people. The youths of the village are guarding homes with sticks in fear. It is alleged that even after informing the forest department, no action has been taken.

Detailed reports are awaited in this matter.

You might also like
State

President Murmu addresses gathering at 75th year celebrations of High Court of Orissa

State

2 teachers beat up students in Odisha, at least 10 injured!

State

President Murmu attends various programs across Cuttack city

State

Driver charred to death as truck catches fire in Odisha, helper critical

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans