Money seized from Annapurna lodge safely deposited in SBI main branch treasury

Kantabanji: Money seized from Annapurna Lodge in Kantabanji town has been successfully deposited in the treasury of SBI’s main branch. The amount was transferred under heavy security after being counted in the court.

Police had raided Annapurna Lodge late at night on Septembe 15, 2022. An amount of Rs 58,52,250 was seized from the lodge. Along with that, seven people who were not from Odisha had been arrested on the charges of gambling.

However, there were allegations that the actual amount of money was even higher. It was also alleged that the seven people arrested were not gamblers, rather they were brick kiln owners involved in illegal trafficking of labourers.

In accordance with the orders of Balangir SP, additional SP had reached Kantabanji police station to recount the money and provide a more accurate figure.

During the second counting, it was discovered that there were an additional Rs 13 lakhs, and later on, Rs 7 lakhs more were discovered.

After this incident, Kantabanji SDPO Hrushikesh Meher was transferred to Balangir SP office.