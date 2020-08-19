Cuttack: The Cuttack Cantonment police has arrested four miscreants for demanding 1 lakh ransom from a mobile accessories shop, today. The incident took place in Pension lane area of Cuttack city.

The accused have been identified as Md Asif (28), Dilnawaj Khan (28), Sayed Rehman Ali (28) and Md Javed (31). All the miscreants belonged to different parts of Cuttack city, informed the police.

According to police reports, Md Asif and Dilnawaj Khan came to the mobile shop in the area and then took the owner to an isolated place. The miscreants then demanded a ransom of 1 lakh as protection money.

The failure of depositing the protection money, will lead to hurling of bombs on his shop said the miscreants. The family members are also liable for a life threat, added the miscreants.

According to the complainant the extortion was conducted by Sakil (an NSA detainee presently at District Jail Keonjhar) with Sayed Rehman Alli and Md Javed.

Acting under the complaints of the accused, the police initiated a search operation and nabbed the a culprits. The Cops also seized a country-made gun, mobile phone and bike from their possessions.

The police said that all the accused persons are the members of an organized gang led by gangster Sakil Ahmad and prima facie has been established that he is operating the gang for extortion by means of deadly weapons even inside the Jail.