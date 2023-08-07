Monday of shravan in Odisha, devotees flock to Akhandalamani temple

Baba Akhandalamani temple of Lord Shiva in Bhadrak district was seen to be very crowded on Monday of shravan in Odisha.

By Sudeshna Panda 0
Shravan in Odisha
Representational Image

Chandbali: Today is yet another Monday of Shravan in Odisha. Serpentine queues have been witnessed in Shiva temples across the State.

Devotees of Lord Shiva are observing a number of rituals to mark the holy month of Shravan in Odisha. On Monday of Shravan in Odisha Lord Shiva temples were seen to be brimming with people.

Must Read

132nd Durand Cup: Odisha FC face Indian Army in Kokrajhar

Bhubaneswar to Colombo direct flight to be launched soon

The famous Baba Akhandalamani temple of Lord Shiva in Bhadrak district of Odisha was seen to be very crowded. Barricades were erected to manage the crowd.

The chants of Shiva mantras and ‘har har shambhu’ were being heard across all the important Shiva temples in Odisha. Special arrangements have been made for the rituals and crowd management at the temple for Shravan Monday.

Serpentine queues were see in front of the temple since 4 am.

You might also like
State

Girl’s body found in Hotel room in Bhubaneswar, Further investigation underway

State

Orissa High Court Chief Justice Dr Justice S. Muralidhar to retire today

State

Working Committee Meeting of Odisha Digital Media Association held

State

19 arrested for involvement in Phiringia police station arson case

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans