Monday of shravan in Odisha, devotees flock to Akhandalamani temple

Chandbali: Today is yet another Monday of Shravan in Odisha. Serpentine queues have been witnessed in Shiva temples across the State.

Devotees of Lord Shiva are observing a number of rituals to mark the holy month of Shravan in Odisha. On Monday of Shravan in Odisha Lord Shiva temples were seen to be brimming with people.

The famous Baba Akhandalamani temple of Lord Shiva in Bhadrak district of Odisha was seen to be very crowded. Barricades were erected to manage the crowd.

The chants of Shiva mantras and ‘har har shambhu’ were being heard across all the important Shiva temples in Odisha. Special arrangements have been made for the rituals and crowd management at the temple for Shravan Monday.

Serpentine queues were see in front of the temple since 4 am.