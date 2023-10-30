MOEFCC grants final stage II forest clearance for Chheligada Medium Irrigation Project

Bhubaneswar: The Ministry of Environment Forest and Climate Change (MOEFCC) of Government of India has granted the Final Stage II approval for the Chheligada Medium Irrigation Project in Odisha’s Gajapati district.

The MOEFCC has given the clearance under Forest Conservation Act 1980 for non-forestry use of 139.319 hectares of forest land for construction of the medium irrigation project.

It is to be noted here that the State government has sanctioned Rs 936 crore for the project which is expected to irrigate 6,260 hectares of land in Gajapati and Ganjam districts. This apart, it will provide drinking water to Berhampur and generate 36 KW of hydroelectric power.

V K Pandian, 5T Chairman had visited the area in the month of May to take stock of the situation and directed the officials to begin construction of the multipurpose irrigation project.