Modi Cabinet reshuffle on cards: Suspense continues who is likely to be part from Odisha

New-Delhi: PM Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of the Union Council of Ministers at the Pragati Maidan convention centre and asked his council of ministers to focus on the infrastructure development and its impact.

PM Modi asked the ministers to make a calendar of 12 major achievements and schemes of their respective ministries and promote their work.

In Maharashtra, Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar joined the Eknath Shinde-led government and sworned-in as the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra. It is believed, after Ajit Pawar’s joining the party, two other leaders of NCP and Devendra Fadnavis are likely to be inducted in the prime minister Narendra Modi’s cabinet during the cabinet reshuffle. Apart from Praful Patel, NCP Lok Sabha MP Sunil Tatkare is also likely to be inducted into the central cabinet.

On the other hand, suspense continues who among the BJP leaders from Odisha are likely to get place in the central cabinet. BJP leaders Jual Oram, Suresh Pujari, Sangeeta Singhdeo and Basant Panda are in limelight. All these leaders are representing from Western Odisha.

In the last elections, BJP won 5 out of 5 lok sabha seats from Western Odisha. So after the Narendra Modi’s cabinet reshuffle, discussion have started who is likely to get place in the Modi cabinet.

In July 2021, PM Modi had made major changes in the cabinet. At that time, around 12 ministers were left out and 17 new ministers were inducted in the cabinet.