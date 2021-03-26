‘MoBus’ Operator CRUT awarded ‘Smart Cities India Awards 2021’

Bhubaneswar: The Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) that runs ‘MoBus’ service, won the 6th Smart Cities India Awards 2021 in the ‘Smart SPV/Municipal Corporation’ category.

Taking to Twitter CRUT wrote, “Delighted to share Mo Bus service has been adjudged winner in the ‘Smart SPV/Municipal Corporation’ award category at 6th Smart Cities India Awards 2021. On behalf of CRUT, Smt. Dipti Mahapatro,General Manager, received the award. Thank You commuters for your trust in us.”

Dipti Mahapatro, General Manager received the award on behalf of CRUT at an event in Delhi.

