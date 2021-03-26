Bhubaneswar: The Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) that runs ‘MoBus’ service, won the 6th Smart Cities India Awards 2021 in the ‘Smart SPV/Municipal Corporation’ category.

Taking to Twitter CRUT wrote, “Delighted to share Mo Bus service has been adjudged winner in the ‘Smart SPV/Municipal Corporation’ award category at 6th Smart Cities India Awards 2021. On behalf of CRUT, Smt. Dipti Mahapatro,General Manager, received the award. Thank You commuters for your trust in us.”

