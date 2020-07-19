Sudhanshu Sarangi appointed twin city police commissioner
Sudhanshu Sarangi, IPS (File Pic)

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The Twin city Police Commissioner Sudhanshu Sarangi on Saturday warned employees of banks,insurance and IT sectors to issue mobilisation  letter to travel to office during the 14-day complete lockdown.

The Police Commissioner via a tweet informed that on the first day of lockdown, many employees of banks,IT sectors and insurance companies were not able to produce mobilisation letter from their local heads to show that they have been asked to come to office.

 

They will not be permitted to travel on Monday to office without a letter that includes names within permitted limits and they have to carry ID’s as well , added Police Commissioner.

The Commissionerate police have prosecuted against 2238 violations on the first day of the lockdown in both the twin cities  and have also stated that the enforcement will be more stricter in the days to come.

