Mobile thief caught in Bhubaneswar, beaten up

The local people overpowered a man who was trying to rob a mobile phone. They tied him to an electric pole and beat him up in Bhubaneswar.

By Sudeshna Panda
Bhubaneswar: A man has been caught in Bhubaneswar on Saturday for stealing mobile phones late at night from various houses, said reliable reports.

He used to steal mobile phone on a regular basis sometimes through windows and sometimes through the terrace.

The local people overpowered a young man who was trying to rob a mobile phone. They tied him to an electric pole an beat him black and blue.

The incident took place in Nayapalli area in Bhubaneswar.

It is worth mentioning that as many as six mobiles have been seized from him at the scene of the incident. He confessed that he stole 20 mobiles and sold them elsewhere.

The locals immediately informed the Nayapalli police. The police arrived and took the accused to the police station.

The Nayapalli police further informed that that he was not the member of a gang, but a solo operating robber.

