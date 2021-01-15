Group Clash Over Mobile Theft Leaves Four Injured In Balangir

Balangir: As many as four persons sustained injuries on different parts of their bodies following a group fight that broke out allegedly over a mobile theft in Odisha’s Balangir district this evening.

According to reports, members of two groups at Hatisala Pada under Balangir Town Police limits had a heated argument following a cellphone robbery. However, their exchange of words took an ugly turn after they attacked each other physically.

At least four persons from both sides sustained injuries in the group fight. They were admitted at the Balangir Hospital for treatment, said sources adding that however, one of them was shifted to the Burla Hospital as his health condition deteriorated further.

A team of the Town Police soon rushed to the spot and took control over the situation. They also have started an investigation to ascertain the real reason behind the group clash and take action against those who are guilty.