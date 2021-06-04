Mobile Phone Loot Bid Foiled In Odisha’s Capital City, 2 Held

By WCE 4
mobile phone loot bid foiled in Bhubaneswar
Representational Image (Credit: IANS )

Bhubaneswar: Two persons have been held for attempting to loot mobile phone from a truck driver in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar on Friday.

The incident took place near Aiginia chowk area of Bhubaneswar today.

According to reports, two persons snatched a mobile phone from a truck driver in the Aiginia area. Without thinking for a moment, the truck driver chased the mobile snatchers. The locals witnessing the incident helped the driver to catch hold of the phone snatchers.

Also read: Odisha Government Receives Two Bids For Procurement Of Covid-19 Vaccines Under Global Tender

On being informed about the incident the Police rushed the spot, where the locals handed them the two phone snatchers. A probe into the matter is underway.

You might also like
State

Odisha Government Receives Two Bids For Procurement Of Covid-19 Vaccines Under Global…

State

Covid 19: Cocktail Therapy starts in Bhubaneswar KIMS Hospital in Odisha: Watch

State

Weather Update: Yellow Warning Issued For 12 Odisha Districts, Details here

State

Light Rain, Moderate Thunderstorm Alert To Four Districts Within Next 3 Hours In…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.