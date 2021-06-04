Bhubaneswar: Two persons have been held for attempting to loot mobile phone from a truck driver in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar on Friday.

The incident took place near Aiginia chowk area of Bhubaneswar today.

According to reports, two persons snatched a mobile phone from a truck driver in the Aiginia area. Without thinking for a moment, the truck driver chased the mobile snatchers. The locals witnessing the incident helped the driver to catch hold of the phone snatchers.

On being informed about the incident the Police rushed the spot, where the locals handed them the two phone snatchers. A probe into the matter is underway.