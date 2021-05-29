Keonjhar: In a shocking incident, the family members of a journalist narrowly escaped from a big danger, which could even be fatal for them as the mobile exploded inside the house.

As per reports, journalist Pabitra Palei in Banspal area of the district went to bed along with his family members Friday night after having the dinner. His mobile phone had been connected to the electric socket for recharge. When the family was sleeping the mobile exploded at about 12 in the mid night.

Fortunately, the family members did not get hurt. Though the fire spread in the room they managed to douse it with the help of clothes. Another mobile phone in the house also got damaged due to this explosion.

