Mob Attack on Police in Koraput, 7 held

By WCE 1

Koraput: Odisha police on Saturday arrested seven people from Meraka village for allegedly attacking police near the Kakiriguma area in Koraput district on Saturday during a protest over the death of a person in a road accident.

According to available information, a motorist ran over by a tipper truck near Kakiriguma police station on Friday evening. The villagers including women staged a protest at Kakiriguma chhaka. The police force reached the spot at 5 am in the morning to tried to evacuate the mob.

When the police were trying to evacuate some women attacked the police .

On the other hand, the deceased’s family members and the villagers alleged that police took the body to get rid of the protest. Consequently, they assaulted the police team at the spot.

