Mo Sarkar: 4 Odisha police suspended for taking bribe In Kalahandi

Dharamgarh: Four policemen including an Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) of Jayapatna police station have been suspended for allegedly taking bribe in Kalahandi district.

The four persons identified as ASI Santosh Sahu, 2 constables Surya Mishra and Hemant Bagh and Odisha Auxiliary Police Force (OAPF) jawan Debaraj Nayak. ASI Santosh Sahu took Rs 1,500, Constables Suryanarayan Mishra and Hemant Bag Rs 1,000 each and OAPF Debraj Naik Rs 500.

They are placed under suspension in connection with land dispute & irregularities in Kapurmal village of Kalahandi district. They had allegedly taken bribe from one Ghasiram Majhi of Kapurmal village.

Ghasiram Majhi had lodged a complaint against these policemen under Mo Sarkar programme.

Four policemen were suspended following an inquiry.