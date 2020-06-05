Bhubaneswar: The Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT), which manages the Mo Bus services in the Twin Cities of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar, informed on Friday that the Mo Buses will remain off-road during the complete shutdown on Saturdays and Sundays.

Taking to its Twitter handle, CRUT said that in accordance with Govt. of Odisha order, Mo Bus service will be suspended on Saturday & Sunday throughout the month of June.

This apart, CRUT also said that last date for Physical Pass extension has been extended till June 9th, 2020 owing to the shutdown.

The CRUT, however, said that the Mo buses will be used facilitate the movement of incoming passengers from Airport and Railway Station.

It is worthwhile to mention here that Odisha government has announced complete weekend shutdown (Saturday & Sundays) in 11 districts of State including Cuttack and Bhubaneswar till the end of June. However, the emergency and essential services have been exempted from restriction.