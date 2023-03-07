Mo Bus timetable on Holi, see changes in schedule here

Bhubaneswar: On the occasion of Holi (tomorrow) Mo Bus operations have been suspended for the first half of the day, said a tweet from Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT).

It is to be noted that, the Mo E-Ride operations shall be suspended for the whole day on the occasion of Holi., further informed the CRUT.

The tweet by the CRUT read, “On occasion of Holi dated 8th March, 2023 MoERide will remain completely suspended and MoBus schedule has been revised. Kindly find the revised Mo Bus schedule attached for the said date.”

The new time table of Mo Bus and Mo E-Ride operations for Holi that is 8 March, 2023 has been shared in a detailed manner in the tweet below: