Mo Bus services to resume operation in two more routes from tomorrow

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: In what could be considered as a good new for the daily commuters in Bhubaneswar, the Mo Bus services will resume operation in two more routes from tomorrow.

The Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) in its Twitter handle informed that the city bus services will be reintroduced in Route 24 and  Route 28 for the convenience of the commuters.

The buses will ply from 7AM to 7PM.

Earlier, CRUT began the bus services in 7 routes of Capital Region from May 26 after two month’s suspension due to coronavirus outbreak in Odisha.

