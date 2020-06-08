Mo Bus services to resume operation in two more routes from tomorrow

Bhubaneswar: In what could be considered as a good new for the daily commuters in Bhubaneswar, the Mo Bus services will resume operation in two more routes from tomorrow.

The Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) in its Twitter handle informed that the city bus services will be reintroduced in Route 24 and Route 28 for the convenience of the commuters.

The buses will ply from 7AM to 7PM.

📢 Important announcement- At CRUT being aligned to commuters’ demand is our priority. For the convinience of commuters, Tuesday onwards we will resume operation of #Mobus🚌 Route 24 & Route 28. Please note buses will ply from 7AM-7PM. — Capital Region Urban Transport (@CRUT_BBSR) June 8, 2020

Earlier, CRUT began the bus services in 7 routes of Capital Region from May 26 after two month’s suspension due to coronavirus outbreak in Odisha.