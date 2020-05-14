Mo Bus Services
File Photo

Mo Bus Services To Resume From Bhubaneswar Airport & Railway Station From Today

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Mo Bus services shall resume from today. The buses will operate only from Bhubaneswar airport and railway station. The bus services will be available limited routes only.

The people travelling to Khurda and Cuttack from Bhubaneswar shall be able to avail the facility. A total of 4 buses will ply in the first phase.

The passengers returning home or travelling outside the state via flight and train will be able to use Mo bus services.

It is noteworthy that since  yesterday, OSRTC buses started plying from all the green zones of the State. The fares were however doubled.

