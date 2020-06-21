Mo Bus services to resume operation in two more routes from tomorrow

Mo Bus services to be extended to Pipili from Rath Yatra

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) has decided to extend MoBus services up to Pipili town in Puri district of Odisha from June 23, the Rath Yatra day.

Mo Bus service for Pipili will be available from Master Canteen of Bhubaneswar. The new route number of MoBus to the applique town is 33.

Four buses will ply on this route with 33 stops. The first bus will set out Master Canteen at 7.00 AM while the last bus will be available at 5.50 PM. Similarly, the first bus from Pipili will be available at 7.45 AM and the last bus at 7.00 PM.

Initially MoBus service to Pipili will be available from 7.00 AM to 12.00 PM and then 3.00 PM to 7.00 PM at a frequency of 40 minutes. Wearing mask is compulsory for all the passengers during the journey.

Earlier, CRUT began the bus services in 7 routes of Capital Region from May 26 after two month’s suspension due to coronavirus outbreak in Odisha.

