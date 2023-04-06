Mo Bus services start in interior parts of Malkangiri in Odisha

Malkangiri: Mo Bus operations have started in the interior parts of Malkangiri in Odisha from Thursday said reliable reports.

The official government bus that is Mo Bus services have been started from Malkangiri to Pansput from today. The Nabarangpur MP Ramesh Chandra Majhi and Chittagong MLA Purna Chandra Baka have flagged off the services.

It is worth mentioning that, the bus services shall be available till the complete interior (swabhiman area) or the Maoist dominated areas of Malkangiri.

Furthermore, the tribal people of Swbhiman areas will not to be harassed any more for transport. People can come directly from Malkangari to Pansput using the government bus (Mo bus services)

After 75 years of independence, the residents of these areas are delighted and dancing with joy as the bus service have been flagged off near their village.