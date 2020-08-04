Bhubaneswar: The Mo Bus resumed services in as many as eight routes from today after a gap of more than three months.

According to the Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT), which provides the bus services, non-AC buses have started plying in the route number of 11,16,18,20,23,25,27 and 33 from 7 AM. It will continue till 7 PM.

However, the Mo Bus service will be suspended during the weekend shutdown imposed to contain coronavirus.

It is worthwhile to mention here that the bus services were stopped due to the imposition of lockdown to contain spread of Coronavirus.