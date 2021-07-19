‘Mo Bus’ services in Bhubaneswar resume from today

Bhubaneswar: Mo Bus services resumed from today in capital city of Odisha as the state witnessed a decline in Covid-19 cases, informed the Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT).

The CRUT stated that buses will operate on 16 routes in Bhubaneswar from today in strict adherence to the Covid protocols.

“Initially 87 buses will operate on 16 routes of Capital Region. We will keep adding more number of buses and routes over a period of time,” added CRUT.

The buses will operate from Monday to Friday during the initial period from 7 am to 6 pm. Regular Mo Bus service will remain suspended on the weekends.

However on the weekends, bus services will only be available for incoming passengers from railway station to Cuttack and Khurda. Shuttle service will be there from airport to railway station.

As per the guidelines, passengers will not be allowed to stand and wearing of face mask by all passengers is mandatory.

The crew members of the bus have been instructed not to allow the passengers to board once all the seats get occupied.

Similarly, the bus services have resumed operating in different districts of the state including Bhubaneswar and Cuttack from 6 am today. As many as 10 buses have operated from Badambadi bus stand in Cuttack.