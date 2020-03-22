Bhubaneswar: Keeping in mind about the one week lockdown period( March 23 to 29, 2020.) the Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) announced to provide Mo Bus services from important points of the city so that the commuters do not suffer due to lockdown.

The bus services will be connect important places like hospitals, airport, railway station and bus stands.

A total of 17 Buses will be running during the period as announced by the Odisha government. Some of the important facts to know about the buses are as follows.

Nandan Vihar to Lingipur will be connected by Route no. 11 bus .

Master Canteen to CDA, will be connected by Route no 16 bus .

Master Canteen and Khurda will be connected via Route no 20 bus.

Master Canteen to SUM Hospital will be connected by Route no 23 bus.

Master Canteen and AIIMS will be connected by route no 27 bus.

Master Canteen and Airport via AG Square will be connected by Route no 1 bus.