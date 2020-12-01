Mo Bus Service To Resume In Odisha From Today

Bhubaneswar: The Mo Bus Service is all set to resume in all routes except Route No-29 from today.

As many as 144 buses will run in 22 routes in their allotted time slots, informs Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT).

Due to Covid pandemic, the Mo Bus Service was suspended. In the first phase 7 buses were allowed, in the second phase 8 buses were allowed and in the third phase around 10 buses were allowed to commute.

Here are the details of the bus schedule: