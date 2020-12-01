Mo Bus Service To Resume In Odisha From Today

By WCE 1

Bhubaneswar:  The Mo Bus Service is all set to resume in all routes except Route No-29 from today.

As many as 144 buses will run in 22 routes in their allotted time slots, informs Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT).

Due to Covid pandemic, the Mo Bus Service was suspended. In the first phase 7 buses were allowed, in the second phase 8 buses were allowed and in the third phase around 10 buses were allowed to commute.

Here are the details of the bus schedule:

 

You might also like
State

Medical colleges in Odisha to reopen from Dec 1

State

Konark Festival, International Sand Art Festival to kick start from Dec 1

State

Odisha Govt issues Covid guidelines for December 2020

State

809 more Covid-19 patients recover in Odisha, Recovery tally stands at 3,12,065

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.