‘Mo Bus’ service to remain suspended on Tuesday due to Bharat Bandh

Bhubaneswar: The Mo Bus service will remain suspended tomorrow (Tuesday) in Odisha in the wake of the Bharat Bandh called by the Farmers’ Association and Political parties. The Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) on Monday announced about it in a tweet on its official handle.

The Tweet said, “In view of Bharat Bandh on 8th Dec, Mo Bus service will remain suspended.”

📢 NOTICE – In view of #BharatBandh on 8th Dec, #MoBus service will remain suspended.@MOBBY_MoBus — Capital Region Urban Transport (@CRUT_BBSR) December 7, 2020

In the wake of the Bandh the Government offices in the State will also remain closed tomorrow.

Also, the Odisha Civil Services (Main) examination has been postponed for the Bandh, which will be held on January 2, 2021.

It is to be noted that the farmers are protesting against the Centre’s new agricultural laws for the last several days while the farmers’ organisations have called for ‘Bharat Bandh’ tomorrow.