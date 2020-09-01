Mo Bus service in Odisha to operate daily with restrictions; Know route details

Bhubaneswar: The Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) in Odisha has decided to operate Mo Bus service on all seven days of the week in as many as eight routes, informed CMD of CRUT Arun Bothra.

The eight routes include, 11, 16, 18, 20, 23, 24, 25 and 33.

As the weekend shutdown has been withdrawn in the state, the Mo Bus services that were running five-day a week will now run everyday, he said in a video message.

Bothra also requested the passengers to strictly follow the COVID-19 guidelines, saying “no passenger will be allowed to board the bus without wearing face mask and nobody will be permitted to travel standing”.

The details of Mo Bus Routes are as follows.

Route 11- Nandan Vihar to Lingipur

Route 16- Master Canteen to Biju Patnaik Park, Cuttack

Route 18- Baramunda to Jagatpur

Route 20- Master Canteen to Khurda (via Vani Vihar)

Route 23- Master Canteen to SUM Hospital

Route 24- Sai Temple to Kalinga Vihar

Route 25- Dumduma to Mancheswar

Route 33- Master Canteen to Pipili