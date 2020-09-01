Mo Bus service in Odisha to operate daily with restrictions; Know route details
Bhubaneswar: The Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) in Odisha has decided to operate Mo Bus service on all seven days of the week in as many as eight routes, informed CMD of CRUT Arun Bothra.
The eight routes include, 11, 16, 18, 20, 23, 24, 25 and 33.
As the weekend shutdown has been withdrawn in the state, the Mo Bus services that were running five-day a week will now run everyday, he said in a video message.
Bothra also requested the passengers to strictly follow the COVID-19 guidelines, saying “no passenger will be allowed to board the bus without wearing face mask and nobody will be permitted to travel standing”.
#MoBus🚌 service will be available throughout the week.
No standing passengers will be allowed.#NoMaskNoEntry#MoBusforBetterYou@arunbothra@MOBBY_MoBus pic.twitter.com/xOO1qmp2A9
— Capital Region Urban Transport (@CRUT_BBSR) September 1, 2020
The details of Mo Bus Routes are as follows.
Route 11- Nandan Vihar to Lingipur
Route 16- Master Canteen to Biju Patnaik Park, Cuttack
Route 18- Baramunda to Jagatpur
Route 20- Master Canteen to Khurda (via Vani Vihar)
Route 23- Master Canteen to SUM Hospital
Route 24- Sai Temple to Kalinga Vihar
Route 25- Dumduma to Mancheswar
Route 33- Master Canteen to Pipili