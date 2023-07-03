Mo Bus in every panchayat of Odisha from August 15

Odisha government is going to start rolling out Mo bus service in panchayats from August 15 onwards said reliable reports.

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government is going to start rolling out Mo bus service in panchayats from August 15 onwards, said the Information and Public Relations Department.

In a tweet by the department, the scheme will be called Laxmi Scheme, it will be creating a new chapter in the transport sector.

In this plan, buses will run from each village panchayat to the main block. In the first phase, the Mo Bus service will be launched in undivided Koraput, Gajapati and Kalahandi districts.

The Mo Bus transport facility will be provided in rural areas under the Laxmi scheme said reliable reports.  In the first phase, buses will ply in six districts, said the Transport Secretary Usha Padhee.

In the first phase the busses will be rolled out in three districts namely: Koraput, Gajapati and Kalahandi, it shall be a pilot run further informed the Transport Secretary in a presser held in May.

It is worth mentioning that the Chief Minister reviewed the targets and achievements of the Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Department during last four years and the fulfillment of the assurances given in the election manifesto.

Later on, the decision relation to plying of the Mo Bus was taken. The buses will run from each village panchayat to the main block.

