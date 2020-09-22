Bhubaneswar: In a bid to ensure strict compliance of physical distancing norms in the Odisha assembly during its upcoming monsoon session in view of COVID-19, glass panels have been fixed for segregating seats of the legislators inside the house, an official said on Tuesday.

Proper sanitisation of the assembly premises will be done while it will also be ensured that everyone uses hand sanitiser kept at certain locations in the complex, he added.

The monsoon session of the State assembly will be held from September 29 to October 7.

The Session will provide a total of eight sittings spread over a period of nine days including Saturdays and Sundays. There will be one holiday on October 2 (Gandhi Jayanti).

So far, a total of seven ministers and over 25 MLAs in Odisha have tested positive for Covid-19.