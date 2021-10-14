MLA’s car rams into barricade in capital city of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: In a shocking incident, a car has rammed into a road barricade in Mahatma Gandhi Marg in Unit 3 in capital city of Odisha late on Wednesday night. Reportedly, the car belongs to a MLA of the State.

A scorpio car was heading towards Odisha Legislative Assembly from Master Canteen square. The vehicle was being driven by the driver in an inebriated state, added reports.

Thereafter, the heavy vehicle rammed into a barricade on the roadside. Although no one has been injured due to the harsh accident, but the driver has sustained injuries.

The locals surrounded the vehicle and informed to the local police. On getting the information, the local police arrived at the spot and rushed the driver to Capital Hospital, Unit-6 for medical treatment.

The cops have initiated a further probe into the matter.

