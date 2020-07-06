Balasore: An MLA under Balasore Parliamentary constituency has tested positive for COVID19. This is the first such case of an MLA in Odisha being infected with the deadly virus.

Sources say that the MLA himself has confirmed that he has been tested positive for coronavirus infection.

Meanwhile, speaking about the development, Balasore CDMO said that the swab sample of the MLA was sent for test a couple of days back, the result of which was positive.

The CDMO further said that the concerned legislator will be shifted to a COVID hospital for treatment as early as possible. Besides, the contact tracing will be done.

Till now, Balasore district has a total of 412 positive cases out of which 324 have recovered. There are a total of 86 active cases and two have died due to infections other than Covid but were later found to be coronavirus positive.