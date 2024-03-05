MLA Prafulla Samal’s son Prayaskanti appears before ED in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: MLA Prafulla Samal’s son Prayaskanti appeared before the ED said reliable reports in this regard on Tuesday. Prafulla’s son Prayas Kanti deposed before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Bhubaneswar.

On February 28, MLA Prafulla Samal has appeared before the ED in relation to land scam case in Odisha. Earlier on February 17, MLA Prafulla Samal and his son in land scam case in Odisha, the ED had summoned both of them

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted a raid at multiple places linked to the Bhandaripokhari MLA and Former minister Prafulla Samal on February 15 related to alleged financial irregularities at Barapada Engineering College in Bhadrak.

Reports say in this regard that, the central probe agency is conducting raids at 10 places linked to the MLA Prafulla Samal including six places in Bhadrak and four places in Bhubaneswar.

The ED also conducted raids on the houses of former principal of Barapada Engineering College. Earlier, there were protests in Bhadrak related to the financial irregularities in the engineering college.

ED had carried out search operations at 10 locations in Bhadrak and Bhubaneswar cities of Odisha on February 15, 2024 under the provisions of PMLA, 2002 belonging to Prayaskanti Samal (ex-President), Manoj Kumar Goswami (Secretary) and others.

They were all associated with the Barapada School of Engineering and Technology (BSET) society in the matter of misappropriation of society money by forgery and cheating.

During the search operations, various incriminating documents, digital devices, Cash of Rs. 9 Lakhs, undated cheques, land agreements and a Toyota Fortuner Car worth Rs. 40 lakhs approx were recovered and seized. Further detailed reports awaited in this matter.

