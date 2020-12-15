mla pradeep panigrahi

MLA Pradeep Panigrahi To Be Taken Into 2-Day Remand By Crime Branch

By WCE 2

Bhubaneswar: Ex-BJD MLA Pradeep Panigrahi to be taken into 2-day remand by the Crime Branch from today. Ina hearing on the issue, the SDJM Court has allowed the same.

The Expelled BJD MLA was arrested by the Odisha Crime Branch and lodged in the Jharpada Jail at Bhubaneswar.

He was accused by BJD of anti-people activities and had several charges against him such as cheating, etc. It is to be noted that, he is the MLA of Gopalpur in Ganjam district of Odisha.

The MLA came under the scanner due to his association with the tainted father-son duo IFS Abhay Pathak and his son Akash.

You might also like
State

Beware! Jamtara Gang’s Next Target Bhubaneswar

State

Youth Killed In Road Accident In Odisha’s Boudh

State

DA Case: Odisha Govt Teacher In Vigilance Net

State

12-Hour Bamra Bandh Demanding Halt Of Three Express Trains At The Station

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.