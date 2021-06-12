Bhubaneswar: Gopalpur MLA Pradeep Panigrahi, who was lodged in Jharpada special jail in the capital city of Odisha, was released on Saturday. He had been granted conditional bail yesterday by Orissa High Court.

Earlier it was said that Panigrahi may be out of jail by 4 pm and he was released from Jharpada special jail today accordingly. His wife was present in the jail premises to receive the Gopalpur MLA.

As it was a condition of the bail granted to him that his interaction with media will be a violation of the bail order, Panigrahi decided to remain silent for any statement although a number of media personnel were present outside the jail for collection of news.