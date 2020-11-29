Bhubaneswar: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) expelled Gopalpur MLA Pradeep Panigrahi from the party on Sunday.

It is noteworthy that Pradeep Panigrahi was a former minister.

The press release read, “Dr. Pradeep Panigrahi, MLA Gopalpur is expelled from the primary membership of party with immediate effect for his anti people activities”.

The decision has been taken by the order of the President of the Biju Janata Dal.