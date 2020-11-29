MLA Pradeep Panigrahi Expelled From Biju Janata Dal (BJD)
Bhubaneswar: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) expelled Gopalpur MLA Pradeep Panigrahi from the party on Sunday.
It is noteworthy that Pradeep Panigrahi was a former minister.
The press release read, “Dr. Pradeep Panigrahi, MLA Gopalpur is expelled from the primary membership of party with immediate effect for his anti people activities”.
The decision has been taken by the order of the President of the Biju Janata Dal.
BJD president @Naveen_Odisha lays down new guiding principle for party leaders not to indulge at all in “anti-people activities” as he expels Gopalpur MLA Pradeep Panigrahi from the party. Perhaps first time a political party has expelled a leader bcos of “anti-people activity” pic.twitter.com/QPpUd2ytEQ
— Soumyajit Pattnaik (@soumyajitt) November 29, 2020