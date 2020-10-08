File Picture

MLA Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak Tests Covid-19 Positive

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Odisha BJD MLA of Mahakalapada Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak has tested Covid-19 positive. The same was informed by the legislator on his official Facebook page.

The MLA wrote, “I got tested positive yesterday for Covid in the tests being held post the monsoon session of the Odisha Assembly. I was completely asymptomatic. I am being treated. I am fine due to the blessings of Lord Baladevjew. I request my well-wishers not to be tensed about my health condition.”

