MLA Arun Sahoo slams Saumyarjan Patnaik for criticizing BJD, CMO

Bhubaneswar: The rift between the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and Khandapada MLA Saumyarjan Patnaik is growing as senior party leader and Nayagarh MLA Sahoo Sahu criticized Patnaik for repeatedly targeting the Odisha ruling party and Odisha government.

While speaking to the media person, the Nayagarh MLA said that Soumya Ranjan Patnaik was not able to win the election and it is after joining BJD only he could win the election.

However, Patnaik has been disoriented for the last few months and targeting the party and the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) baselessly, said Sahoo.

The Khandapada MLA is saying all these things because he was not included in the list of Ministers. But let me ask what has he done for the soil or for the party during his 4.4-year tenure as an MLA, the Nayagarh MLA added.

Statement of Saumyarjan Patnaik on Arun Sahoo’s response could not be obtained.