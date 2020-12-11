Representational image

Missing Youth’s Body Recovered From Well In Khordha

By WCE 1

Khordha: The body of a youth who was missing since December 9 was recovered from a well at Rambhabil village under Janika police limits in Khordha district today.

The deceased has been identified as Bikash Sahu of Khordha district. He went missing after he went to Rambhabhil village to attend a marriage function

The villagers spotted the body inside the well and informed the police.

On being informed, the Jankia police reached the spot and recovered the body from the well and have launched an investigation.

The exact reason behind the death is yet to be ascertained.

