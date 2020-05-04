Jajpur: In yet another tragic incident, body of a youth was recovered from Bramhani River near Barabati in this district of Odisha on Monday.

The deceased have been identified as Akshyay Kumar Dwivedi of Rajendrapur Hatasahi village under Kuakhia police limits in the district.

According to reports, the said youth was missing from home since last two days. His family members had lodged missing report in the Police station.

Today morning locals witnessed a dead body floating in the Bramhani River at Odanga Chhanda and immediately intimated police. After getting the tip off Police rushed to the spot and fished out the dead body from water. Later his family members identified the body.

Police seized the body and sent it for autopsy while further investigation in this case is going on.

The actual reason of the death is yet to be ascertained.