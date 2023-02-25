Missing woman’s body found hanging in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: In a shocking incident, a woman who was missing since yesterday was found dead near Kelucharan Park in the State Capital City today.

The deceased woman has been identified as Jhili Behera of the Damana area.

According to reports, Jhili Behera went missing since last night, following which her family members filed a police complaint after searching for her at all possible locations.

However, Jhili’s body was found hanging inside the toilet of an under-construction building near Kelucharan park.

Based on her family members’ complaint, a team of Chandrasekharpur Police started an investigation. From its preliminary probe police suspects that Jhili committed suicide. But, the exact reason behind her death would be known only after the postmortem of her body, said sources.

Police also have started to grill her family members to know under what circumstances the deceased left the house yesterday night, added the source.