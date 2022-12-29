Missing Odisha man found dead near Canal after 10 days, family suspects murder

Behera had gone missing from December 19 following which the family members reached out to the police and filed a complaint

State
By Abhilasha 0

Berhampur: The body of a man who had gone missing on December 19, has been found near Canal at Lanja under R-Udyagiri of Gajapati district .

The deceased was identified as Krushna Chandra Behera of Dekhali village under K.Nuagoan police limits of Ganjam district.

Behera had gone missing from December 19 following which the family members reached out to the police and filed a complaint .Following which the police started an investigation into the matter.

The police have detained one person in this connection. Krushna had got married at Panad village under Digapahandi block. It is suspected that extra-marital affair is involved in the incident.

